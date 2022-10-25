SkyView
Two victims found dead in Richland County house, deputies say

When deputies arrived on the scene, a man and woman were found unresponsive in a home.
When deputies arrived on the scene, a man and woman were found unresponsive in a home.(Generic Image)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Tuesday, Oct. 25, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of a shooting at the 600 block of Bur Oak Lane.

When deputies arrived on the scene, a man and woman were found unresponsive in a home.

Both of the victims were pronounced deceased at the scene.

RCSD is investigating the incident as a murder-suicide and we will keep you updated as the story develops.

