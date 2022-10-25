Two victims found dead in Richland County house, deputies say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Tuesday, Oct. 25, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of a shooting at the 600 block of Bur Oak Lane.

When deputies arrived on the scene, a man and woman were found unresponsive in a home.

Both of the victims were pronounced deceased at the scene.

RCSD is investigating the incident as a murder-suicide and we will keep you updated as the story develops.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.