SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

For those battling credit card debt, a call to your credit company could help lower your bills

Typical U.S. household pays $1K per year in credit card interest and fees
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Americans pay $120 billion in credit card interest and fees each year according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, which is roughly $1,000 per year for every American household.

Ted Rossman, Bankrate’s senior industry analyst, said you should look at your statement each month, and see how much interest you are paying. If your APR is 17% or more, call your credit card company and ask for it to be lowered.

”It never hurts to ask for help, the worst they can do is say ‘no’,” said Rossman. “A lot of times lenders will work with you. I think a lot of people are reluctant to ask for help because they think it shows weakness and the card companies are going to be mad at them. They would rather get some of your money than none of it.”

Credit card debt is unsecured debt, meaning there are no assets used as collateral. Rossman said because of this, your credit company might be willing to work with you, especially if you have a history of paying on time.

Some companies may rearrange your due date or let you skip a few payments with or without interest.Another option is hardship programs. While popularized at the start of the pandemic, they have always been available for those in need.

If you need help managing your debt, USA.gov has free resources available to you.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Feagin, 32 is an escapee from the Eastern State Hospital with connections to...
Virginia State Police searching for man who escaped psychiatric hospital with connection to Lexington County
Colie Dawkins is under arrest after deputies found his child dead.
Father arrested in Newberry County, child dead after threats
Jacob Edward Fuller (Left), 19, Christal Renee Wise-Fuller (Middle), 43, Raymond Louis Wise...
Family charged in Swansea shooting, chased teens in vehicles
File Photo
Early morning shooting leaves one dead, one injured in Columbia
Police lights generic.
Officers discover man with gunshot to the head in Orangeburg

Latest News

RCSD is searching for a missing man with a medical condition (Danarius Heyward).
Deputies searching for missing man with medical condition
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a court...
Russian court rejects Brittney Griner’s appeal of prison sentence
Lottery officials in Arizona say a winning $4.3 million ticket has gone unclaimed.
$4.3 million lottery ticket expires after going unclaimed for months
FILE – The number of Americans who do not have a bank account fell to a record low last year,...
Record number of Americans have bank accounts, gov’t says
When deputies arrived on the scene, a man and woman were found unresponsive in a home.
Two victims found dead in Richland County house, deputies say