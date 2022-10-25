Suspected gunman arrested after shots fired at Sumter County Fair

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were responding to hearing shots fired in the parking lot across the street from Sumter County Fair on Saturday night, Oct. 22.

According to officials, a fair employee described the suspect and where the suspect was last seen.

Deputies were able to locate the suspect and found an AR-style pistol and a second loaded magazine on Singleton.

Investigators say the shell casings found matched the gun that Singleton possessed.

Sheriff Dennis stated “This annual event is meant for the people to relax and enjoy a family environment. Many people look forward to the fair every year. Why someone would destroy this by unlawfully bringing and shooting a gun, causing hysteria to thousands of patrons, is a question that only this suspect can answer. This type of behavior in our community is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”

Shikeem Singleton was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and aggravated breach of peace.

He was taken to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center where he received an $11,000 surety bond.

There were no reported injuries and no identified victims from the shooting.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.