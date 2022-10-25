Sumter County man sentenced in child pornography case

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter County man is facing nine years in prison in a child pornography case.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Christopher Gainey pleaded guilty on Oct. 24 to one count of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, 2nd Degree (distribution), and one count of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, 3rd Degree (possession).

In Aug. of 2015, Special Investigator Kevin Atkins with the Attorney General’s Office was sent child sexual abuse material on a file-sharing network. From Aug. 29, 2015, to Aug. 31, 2015, additional files were sent to Atkins by a user on the network.

An investigation of the user identified Gainey’s residence in Sumter County as the location the files were coming from. The investigation continued through the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

In Oct. of 2017 Atkins was sent files from the same user. Investigators executed a search warrant at Gainey’s residence in Dec. of 2017.

Investigators said several electronic items were seized and Gainey admitted to running the file-sharing program and possessing the illegal files. An examination identified roughly 15,000 files of child sexual abuse material. An additional 470,000 files were found relating to children.

As part of his sentencing, Gainey forfeited the devices and will need to register as a Tier Two sex offender on release.

