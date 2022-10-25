Soda City Live: Spooky Experiments: Chilly experiments with dry ice

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We have enjoyed our month-long of Spooky Experiments with EdVenture Children’s Museum.

Project Manager, Kendal Turner shares some fun and “chilling experiments” and today’s segment featured a very special helper.

For details on events and activities held at EdVenture Children’s Museum, click here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.