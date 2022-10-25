Soda City Live: Let’s go rodeo!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This weekend, the International Pro Rodeo Association returns to Blythewood. The Blythewood Fall Festival Rodeo will offer up top-ranked professional cowboys and cowgirls to compete in eight action-packed rough stock and timed events.

Buck Coggins is the producer of the rodeo. And Kyle Lamon will be one of the entertainers. He’s a former Airborne Infantry Army veteran and now spends his days traveling thousands of miles a month entertaining fans with his traveling buddy, Trick.

Blythewood, South Carolina has become a premier stop on the International Professional Rodeo Association national circuit as more than 50% of the IFR World Championship finals qualifiers this year competed in Blythewood at some point along the way. This fall rodeo expects to draw the best of the best from across the country in a late-season push for final points and prize money rankings needed to qualify for this year’s IFR Finals Rodeo in Oklahoma City next January.

This patriotic family event draws thousands annually to what has become one of the most competitive rodeo venues in the southeast. Community growth through donations to youth groups and charities is a major source of pride for the Blythewood Rodeo committee, town, and competitors.

There will be plenty of food and action for the whole family. You can ride the DOKO mechanical bull, go on a pony ride, play in one of the inflatables, or enter the boot race for a chance to win a new pair of Ariat cowboy boots or jeans. The Blythewood Fall Festival Rodeo is this Friday and Saturday. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. The rodeo gets underway at 7:30 p.m. The fall rodeo is in a new location. That location is 10433 Wilson Boulevard. Tickets for adults are $16. For youth ages six to 12, tickets are $10. And kids five and under get in for free.

Purchase a ticket at the gate or ahead of time at www.blythewoodrodeo.com.The event goes on rain or shine. Arrive early, as the rodeo is expected to sell out of tickets.

