Soda City Live: Columbia International University to celebrate 100th anniversary and concert featuring Grammy award winning Gospel Artist

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia International University will celebrate the return of a former student for their annual homecoming celebration, one special Alumna will not only be returning to visit but to perform.

Popular Christian music artist Laura Story graduated from CIU in 2003 and will kick off the homecoming weekend ahead of the university’s 100th anniversary.

CIU’s homecoming will begin Friday, Nov. 4, and end Sunday, Nov. 6. For tickets and details click here.

