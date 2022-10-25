SkyView
Richland County coroner identifies victim of apartment complex

The incident occurred around 3 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23.
The incident occurred around 3 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford announced the name of the victim of a homicide at an apartment complex in the 1800 block of Killian Lakes Drive.

The incident occurred around 3 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23.

RELATED STORY: Early morning shooting leaves one dead, one injured in Columbia

According to Coroner Rutherford, the victim is Sean M. Hakeem Jr., 21, of Greenville, SC.

“We will continue working with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department to fully investigate this homicide.” Coroner Rutherford states.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

