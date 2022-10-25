Richland County coroner identifies victim of apartment complex

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford announced the name of the victim of a homicide at an apartment complex in the 1800 block of Killian Lakes Drive.

The incident occurred around 3 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23.

According to Coroner Rutherford, the victim is Sean M. Hakeem Jr., 21, of Greenville, SC.

“We will continue working with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department to fully investigate this homicide.” Coroner Rutherford states.

