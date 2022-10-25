SkyView
Prisma Health announces CEO appointment to Columbia hospitals

Anthony Jackson
Anthony Jackson(Prisma Health)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Prisma Health announced Tuesday that a new CEO has been appointed to serve several Columbia area hospitals.

Anthony Jackson is appointed as the chief executive officer at Prisma Health Baptist and Baptist Parkridge hospitals. Jackson comes to the position with three decades of experience in the healthcare industry. He is a native of Aiken and most recently served as the senior vice president and chief operating officer at Roper St. Francis Healthcare system in Charleston.

“The teams for both hospitals, one that has served Columbia for generations and one that exemplifies the growth and vitality of the communities served by Prisma Health, are beyond impressive. Their dedication at every level is what drew me to this opportunity, to continue the momentum of achievement and collaboration for those who entrust Prisma Health with their care,” said Jackson.

