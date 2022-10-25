SkyView
Lexington man gets 8 years in prison for sex crimes against minor

Jail Bars
Jail Bars(Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Lexington man was sentenced to eight years in prison for sex crimes against a minor.

Randy Carroll Rawl was sentenced by a judge after pleading guilty to second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and criminal solicitation of a minor.

In October of 2019, a Lexington County woman told the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department that she discovered texts between her 15-year-old son and two adult men, in which both men independently propositioned the minor for sexual activity, according to the SC Attorney General’s Office.

One of the men was identified as Rawl.

Law enforcement found texts between the victim and Rawl. Officials say Rawl traveled to the victim’s home and engaged in sexual activity with the victim. Rawl admitted to talking to the minor and engaging in sexual activity with the victim.

Rawl received eight years for each charge, to run concurrently. He will have to register as a Tier 2 sex offender.

