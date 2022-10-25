Lexington County man sentenced in sex crimes case involving teen victim

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Lexington County man has been sentenced in a sex crimes case involving a 15-year-old boy.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said Randy Carroll Rawl was sentenced to eight years in prison. Rawl pleaded guilty to one count of Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor, 2nd degree, and one count of Criminal Solicitation of a Minor. He received credit for two days in jail and forfeited a seized cell phone. He is required to register as a Tier two sex offender.

On Oct. 11, 2019, a woman reported to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office she’d discovered text messages between her son and two adult men. The men independently of each other had propositioned the teen for sex.

One of the two men was identified as Rawl. LCSO obtained the victim’s cell phone and reviewed the messages, which began on Sept. 29, 2019.

Texts from the phone number were identified as belonging to Rawl and discussed sexual activities. A video of the teen engaging in sex acts was also provided to Rawl.

Investigators said Rawl traveled to the victim’s home on Sept. 30, 2019, and had sex with the teen. The victim later identified him in a photo lineup.

Investigators spoke with Rawl and he admitted to speaking with the victim and traveling to the victim’s home for sex.

