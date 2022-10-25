FIRST ALERT WEATHER-Warmer temperatures will stay with us this week with a cool down expected by the weekend.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

wis (wis)

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

This week will feature daytime highs in the upper 70s



There is a slight chance of rain Wednesday morning as a front crosses the area



This weekend will feature more cloud cover and cooler temperatures.



Thee is a slight chance of rain on Halloween



We are watching two waves in the Atlantic that have a low chance of development

wis (wis)

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

Expect a few more clouds Tuesday afternoon as the moisture levels begin to increase. Skies will be partly cloudy with highs back into the upper 70s.

A weak cold front moves in Wednesday will produce a slight chance for a few showers early in the day. Morning temperatures will start in the middle 50s and highs should reach the upper 70s under partly cloudy skies.

wis (wis)

Thursday sees high pressure build back over the Eastern half of the country, which clears out the clouds setting up mostly sunny skies again with highs in the upper 70s.

Friday will be another nice day with lows in the 50s to start the day and highs topping out in the mid 70s under a mix of sun and clouds.

Rain chances increase Saturday and continues into Monday as another cold front swings through the region sparking off some much need shower activity.

wis (wis)

In the tropics there’s an unorganized cluster of showers to the east of Bermuda that has a 60% chance of development in the next 5 days. It is called Tropical Wave Invest 94-L. As it tracks to the west and north, we could see impacts for New England as some models have it moving inland north of New York City.

There’s another wave that has a 30% chance of development north of the Dominican Republic within the next 5 days. We will keep our eyes on both systems.

wis (wis)

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Tuesday: Increased clouds for the afternoon with highs in the upper 70s.

Wednesday: There’s a 20% chance of some early morning showers. Highs are near 80.

Thursday: Sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with highs in the low 70s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 20% chance of isolated showers.

Sunday: 40% chance of showers with highs in the low 70s.

wis (wis)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.