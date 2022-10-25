SkyView
Final quarter of campaign fundraising shows millions of dollars donated in gubernatorial race

Money graphic.
Money graphic.(Source: MGN)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - With only a few weeks left in the campaign, South Carolina’s gubernatorial candidates are showing just how much they’ve raised in the race.

Joe Cunningham (D) announced Tuesday his campaign had raised $1.2 million in the final quarter before the election. Overall he reported 11,092 donations from 6,504 donors in the quarter.

Since launching his campaign in 2021, Cunningham raised $3.4 million and received 36,704 donations from 16,507 donors. His campaign said they currently have $220,000 in cash on hand.

By comparison, Governor Henry McMaster (R) reported a record-setting total of $2.1 million. McMaster’s campaign said ninety percent of the 3,385 donations received came from South Carolina in the final quarter.

The quarterly fundraising is more than any the McMaster-Evette campaign has raised in a single quarter. Overall the campaign raised $7.6 million and reported it currently has over $2 million in cash on hand.

The Libertarian Party candidate Morgan Bruce Reeves raised $8,212.25 in the final quarter. The campaign reported $4887.36 in expenses with a balance of $3,324.89. In total, Reeves raised 10,236.13.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

