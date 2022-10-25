Deputies searching for missing man with medical condition

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man with medical conditions.

Danarius Heyward, 22, was last seen in the 400 block of McNulty Street on Oct. 22.

Heyward’s vehicle was later recovered on Old Oak Drive. He is 5′9″ and weighs around 175 pounds.

RCSD is asking anyone who has seen Danarius Heyward or has any information as to his whereabouts, to call 911 or submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com.

