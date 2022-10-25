SkyView
Columbia City Councilwoman celebrates Festival of Lights at the White House

Dr. Aditi Bussells headed to Washington Monday to celebrate Diwali.
Dr. Aditi Bussells headed to Washington Monday to celebrate Diwali.(City of Columbia)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Diwali was recognized at the White House Monday and a Columbia Councilwoman was at the ceremony.

Dr. Aditi Bussells traveled to Washington and met with Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Douglas Emhoff.

Diwali is a religious festival celebrated in Hinduism, Jainism, and Sikhism that runs for a week and celebrates the symbolic victory of light over darkness.

