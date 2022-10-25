Columbia City Councilwoman celebrates Festival of Lights at the White House

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Diwali was recognized at the White House Monday and a Columbia Councilwoman was at the ceremony.

Happy Diwali! May the festival remind us that light always overcomes darkness and there’s a bright future ahead. Hope today fills your life with happiness, love, and prosperity! #HappyDiwali2022 pic.twitter.com/A0Is05yOiV — Dr. Aditi Bussells (@aditisrivastav) October 24, 2022

Dr. Aditi Bussells traveled to Washington and met with Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Douglas Emhoff.

Diwali is a religious festival celebrated in Hinduism, Jainism, and Sikhism that runs for a week and celebrates the symbolic victory of light over darkness.

#ICYMI Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights, was recognized on yesterday. Councilwoman @aditisrivastav celebrated at a special ceremony at the White House @WhiteHouse with VP Kamala Harris @VP and her husband @SecondGentleman. pic.twitter.com/W07yT6ePQo — City of Columbia (@CityofColumbia) October 25, 2022

Diwali is a reminder that each of us has the power to dispel darkness and bring light to the world.



It was my pleasure to celebrate this joyous occasion at the White House today. pic.twitter.com/ikgEhe9Uh4 — President Biden (@POTUS) October 25, 2022

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.