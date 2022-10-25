Brookland Baptist Church to host 21st Annual Intercessory Prayer Conference

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A local church will be hosting a two-day worship experience and they are extending an invitation to the community to join.

Brookland Baptist Church in West Columbia’s 21st annual Intercessory Prayer Conference will kick- off in November and will feature speakers from Columbia and surrounding areas.

