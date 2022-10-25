Boston, Clark headline AP women’s hoops All-America team

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Aliyah Boston of South Carolina and Caitlin Clark of Iowa are unanimous choices for The Associated Press preseason women’s basketball All-America team.

Both were selected on every ballot by the 30-member national media panel that chooses the Top 25 each week.

Seniors Haley Jones of Stanford, Ashley Joens of Iowa State and Elizabeth Kitley of Virginia Tech were also selected as well as sophomore Aneesah Morrow of DePaul.

