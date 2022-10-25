SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

8 Cuban women rescued from human trafficking situation, sheriff says

The women were being forced to engage in prostitution, law enforcement says. (Source: WFTS/FILE VIDEO/HCSO/CNN)
By WFTS staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFTS) - Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister revealed Monday morning what went into an operation to rescue eight victims of human trafficking.

The sheriff’s department said they received a tip about a possible human trafficking case last week.

The investigation found the women were forced to work at various clubs in both Hillsborough and Pinellas counties in order to pay off their debt for being brought into the U.S. from Cuba. They explained they were also forced to perform commercial sex acts through prostitution.

“Last Thursday night, we followed seven of the victims who were being escorted by one of their traffickers to the International Plaza, which is where undercover detectives made contact and facilitated their rescue,” Chronister said. “Simultaneously, we obtained a court authorized search warrant for two properties where these victims were being held and where we also recovered the eighth victim.”

According to Chronister, these women were forced to stay five women to one room in bunk beds. The remaining three victims also had to share a room.

Two suspects are behind bars and face multiple charges.

Chronister explained that all eight women received medical care and are connected with safe housing and other services thanks to a partnership with Selah Freedom, an anti-human trafficking nonprofit organization.

Copyright 2022 WFTS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colie Dawkins is under arrest after deputies found his child dead.
Father arrested in Newberry County, child dead after threats
Christopher Feagin, 32 is an escapee from the Eastern State Hospital with connections to...
Virginia State Police searching for man who escaped psychiatric hospital with connection to Lexington County
Jacob Edward Fuller (Left), 19, Christal Renee Wise-Fuller (Middle), 43, Raymond Louis Wise...
Family charged in Swansea shooting, chased teens in vehicles
File Photo
Early morning shooting leaves one dead, one injured in Columbia
Police lights generic.
Officers discover man with gunshot to the head in Orangeburg

Latest News

Nephron has been the subject of multiple recalls impacting millions of doses of medication.
FDA writes warning to Nephron, calls response to violations ‘inadequate’
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a court...
Russian court rejects Brittney Griner’s appeal of prison sentence
A person shops for clothing at a retail store. The Conference Board reported Tuesday, Oct. 25,...
American consumer confidence takes a hit in October
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak says his government will earn the nation's trust.
Rishi Sunak takes over as UK prime minister, faces economic crisis
FILE: U.S. Sect. of Defense Ashton Carter, left, talks to General John Hyten, the incoming...
Ash Carter, defense secretary who opened jobs to women, dies