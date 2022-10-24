SkyView
Virginia State Police searching for man who escaped psychiatric hospital with connection to Lexington County

Christopher Feagin, 32 is an escapee from the Eastern State Hospital with connections to...
Christopher Feagin, 32 is an escapee from the Eastern State Hospital with connections to Lexington, S.C.(Virginia State Police)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLIAMSBURG, VA (WIS) - The Virginia State Police is asking for any information related to an individual who escaped early Monday, Oct. 24, from Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg, Va.

Christopher Feagin, 32, is a white male with numerous tattoos on both arms. One of those tattoos is a skull with a woman’s face on his face.

He is known to have multiple aliases, which include the names Michael Lee Malone and Christopher Feagih.

Virginia State Police say Feagin has ties to Lexington, S.C. Feagih has brown hair and 5′9 and weighs around 135 pounds.

Investigators say he appears to have left the hospital facility in Williamsburg around 1:40 a.m. on Monday.

Anyone with information concerning Feagin’s whereabouts is encouraged to call Virginia State Police at 757-424-6800 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

