SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Thomas temporarily blocks Graham testimony in Georgia

FILE - Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a news conference about refusing Russian...
FILE - Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a news conference about refusing Russian annexation of any portion of Ukraine, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington.(AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas on Monday temporarily blocked Sen. Lindsey Graham’s testimony to a special grand jury investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in the state.

Thomas’ order is intended to prevent Fani Willis, Fulton County district attorney, from compelling Graham to testify while the Supreme Court weighs the senator’s request for a lengthier halt to the proceedings.

Willis has a deadline Thursday to tell the high court why Graham should have to answer the grand jury’s questions. Lower courts have ruled that his testimony can take place.

Thomas acted on his own, as the justice who handles emergency appeals from Georgia.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a homicide in a Columbia apartment...
RCSD searching for answers after woman is found dead in apartment
Colie Dawkins
Father arrested in Newberry County, child dead after threats
Kershaw County suspect caught on stolen security camera breaking into safe
Kershaw County suspect caught on stolen security camera breaking into safe
South Carolina defensive back Darius Rush (28) celebrates an interception with linebacker Brad...
AP Top 25: LSU re-enters at No. 18 ahead of visit from ’Bama
South Carolina defensive back Darius Rush (28) celebrates an interception with linebacker Brad...
Gamecocks secure second SEC win with six-point victory over Texas A&M

Latest News

The scene near the Saint Louis school where a fatal shooting occured on Monday.
2 killed in shooting at high school in Missouri; suspect dead
Attorney General Merrick Garland and other Department of Justice leaders will hold a press...
LIVE: Merrick Garland, other Justice Dept. leaders, to hold press conference
Conservative Party leadership candidate Rishi Sunak leaves his home in London on Monday. The...
Rishi Sunak, UK’s next PM, faces major economic problems
Michigan State Patrol said the crash happened on M-28 in Seney Township.
Driver killed when roof rack falls off passing car, crashes through windshield
Jacob Edward Fuller (Left), 19, Christal Renee Wise-Filler (Middle), 43, Raymond Louis Wise...
Family charged in Swansea shooting, chased teens in vehicles