Suspect accused of killing Spartanburg Co. deputy booked into jail

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The York County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the suspect accused of shooting and killing a Spartanburg County deputy earlier this year was booked into jail last week after spending months in the hospital.

Records show that 63-year-old Duane Heard was booked into the York County Detention Center on October 20, 2022.

On June 21, Spartanburg County Deputy Austin Derek Aldridge responded to Heard’s home after a woman reported that she’d been assaulted by him.

Deputies said when Aldridge knocked on Heard’s door, he came out and shot Aldridge in the head.

According to deputies, Heard then fled the scene and eluded deputies until he crashed near the Keurig Dr. Pepper and was taken into custody.

Heard was shot twice while resisting arrest and was taken to the hospital, where he remained until last week.

The Spartanburg County Seventh Circuit Solicitor said the state will seek the death penalty for Heard. He faces a variety of charges from the incident.

