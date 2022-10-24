SCDC food warehouse worker facing drug and contraband charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The SCDC Inspector General has announced an SCDC food warehouse worker is facing charges for sneaking drugs and contraband to prisoners.

Officials say, Javaris Marquies Da’Sant, 20, of Columbia, is being charged with trafficking in methamphetamines, possession with intent to distribute synthetic marijuana, and providing contraband to prisoners.

The contraband was found in Da’Sant’s car and the SCDC food warehouse and Da’Sant was fired from his job.

The contraband found inside the food warehouse and in Da’Sant’s car:

• 109 grams of a substance that field tested positive for meth.

• 23,107 grams of tobacco.

• 1,647 grams of a substance that field tested positive for synthetic marijuana.

• Cellphones, chargers, charging blocks, earbuds, and SIM cards.

• Rolling papers, glass pipes, and cigarettes.

• Tattoo ink and hair clippers.

