SC State Election Commission website crashes on first day of early voting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina State Election Commission website crashed Monday morning on the first day of early voting. Visitors were greeted with an error message, ‘404 Not Found.’

The commission advised on social media that the issue was being worked on. They also encouraged anyone with questions about the election to reach out to their local election offices.

Monday is the first day of early voting in the 2022 General Election.

More information about early voting in South Carolina can be found at the link here.

Hi, there — We are aware of the issue and actively working to get it resolved. In the meantime, we encourage voters to reach out directly to their local election office. Voters can also view their sample ballot here: https://t.co/lzvwYCJiyA — SC State Election Commission (@scvotes) October 24, 2022

