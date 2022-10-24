SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

SC State Election Commission website crashes on first day of early voting

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO
By Nevin Smith
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina State Election Commission website crashed Monday morning on the first day of early voting. Visitors were greeted with an error message, ‘404 Not Found.’

The commission advised on social media that the issue was being worked on. They also encouraged anyone with questions about the election to reach out to their local election offices.

Monday is the first day of early voting in the 2022 General Election.

More information about early voting in South Carolina can be found at the link here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a homicide in a Columbia apartment...
RCSD searching for answers after woman is found dead in apartment
Kershaw County suspect caught on stolen security camera breaking into safe
Kershaw County suspect caught on stolen security camera breaking into safe
South Carolina defensive back Darius Rush (28) celebrates an interception with linebacker Brad...
AP Top 25: LSU re-enters at No. 18 ahead of visit from ’Bama
South Carolina defensive back Darius Rush (28) celebrates an interception with linebacker Brad...
Gamecocks secure second SEC win with six-point victory over Texas A&M
Lexington County chicken fire
Chicken house destroyed in Lexington County fire, officials say

Latest News

Police lights generic.
Officers discover man with gunshot to the head in Orangeburg
Colie Dawkins
Father arrested in Newberry County, deputies find child dead in vehicle
WIS First Alert Weather: Oct. 24, 2022
wis
FIRST ALERT- Warmer temperatures will stick around until the weekend, and we are watching new activity in the tropics .