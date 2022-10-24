SkyView
RECALL ALERT: Voluntary recall of select dry shampoos

Dry shampoo recall
Dry shampoo recall(Canva)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you have dry shampoo, you might need to throw it out.

According to Unilever U.S., a number of dry shampoo brands, including Dove, Nexxus, Suave, TIGI (Rockaholic and Bed Head), and TRESemmé have been recalled due to potentially elevated levels of benzene.

Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen. Exposure to benzene can occur by inhalation, orally, and through the skin and it can result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders which can be life threatening.

It should be noted that daily exposure to benzene in the recalled products at the levels detected in testing would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences.

However, Unilever U.S. is recalling these products out of an abundance of caution.

Unilever has received no reports of adverse events to date relating to this recall.

To see a complete list of what’s been recalled, visit the FDA website here.

