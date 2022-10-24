Father arrested in Newberry County, deputies find child dead in vehicle

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A father in Newberry County is under arrest after deputies found his child dead.

Colie Dawkins, of Lyman, is charged with unlawful conduct to a child and violation of the habitual offender act.

Investigators said Newberry County 911 received a call at midnight about a domestic issue near the Prosperity area.

Deputies found Dawkins, the biological father of a six-month-old infant, had taken the child to his residence in the Greenville-Spartanburg area. Investigators said Dawkins called the mother and made threats to harm the baby.

A search began for his white Toyota Prius and SLED was contacted. At around 2 a.m. a deputy spotted the vehicle at a store on SC 34 at I-26. They found Dawkins and the infant unrestrained in a child seat.

Dawkins was arrested and the child was found unresponsive. Newberry County EMS was called and the child was taken to the Newberry County Memorial. Life-saving methods were attempted but failed to save the infant.

An autopsy is planned and officials said further charges are possible. The investigation is being conducted by the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, the Newberry County Coroner’s Office, and the SLED Child Fatality Unit.

