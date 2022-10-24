SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Mom says she hopes toddler alive as police search for body

FILE - Police said 20-month-old Quinton Simon was last seen around 6 a.m. on Oct. 5 and was...
FILE - Police said 20-month-old Quinton Simon was last seen around 6 a.m. on Oct. 5 and was reported missing about three hours later.(Chatham County Police Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The mother of a Georgia toddler presumed dead by police says she still hopes he will be found “happy and alive” nearly three weeks after she reported the child missing.

Leilani Simon told WTOC-TV she’s hopeful someone is taking care of her 20-month-old son, Quinton.

She spoke Monday as police and FBI agents resumed searching a landfill outside Savannah for the child’s remains.

Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley has said investigators believe the boy is dead. He also named Simon as the sole suspect in her son’s death and disappearance, though she has not been charged.

Simon said she’s not running or hiding. She said if she’s found to be at fault, “I will take myself to that police station.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colie Dawkins
Father arrested in Newberry County, child dead after threats
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a homicide in a Columbia apartment...
RCSD searching for answers after woman is found dead in apartment
Kershaw County suspect caught on stolen security camera breaking into safe
Kershaw County suspect caught on stolen security camera breaking into safe
Jacob Edward Fuller (Left), 19, Christal Renee Wise-Fuller (Middle), 43, Raymond Louis Wise...
Family charged in Swansea shooting, chased teens in vehicles
Police lights generic.
Officers discover man with gunshot to the head in Orangeburg

Latest News

The scene near the St. Louis school where a fatal shooting occurred on Monday.
2 killed in shooting at high school in Missouri; suspect dead
FILE - Protesters hold signs as they march during a protest over the death of George Floyd in...
1 plea, 1 alternate approach avert trial over Floyd’s death
Across the country, math scores saw their largest decreases ever. Reading scores dropped to...
Test scores show historic COVID setbacks for kids across US
USPS created a stamp honoring Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg (1933-2020), the 107th Supreme Court...
USPS honoring late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg with stamp