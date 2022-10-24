SkyView
Officers discover man with gunshot to the head in Orangeburg

Police lights generic.
Police lights generic.(Pixabay)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) -The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety said they’re investigating a Sunday night shooting.

On Oct. 23 a man was discovered with a gunshot wound to the head by officers on patrol. He was found inside a vehicle at around 8:20 p.m. near Riverside Dr.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

