Halloween ‘Michael Myers’ actor partners with Midlands food bank

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Harvest Hope Food Bank is getting a visit from a Halloween icon Wednesday. The organization said James Jude Courtney, who played the famed screen slasher Michael Myers in Halloween, Halloween Kills, and Halloween Ends is partnering with them.

Harvest Hope said Courtney’s partnership will help raise awareness of hunger in the community. Community members are encouraged to drop by KJs Market IGA at 2349 Augusta Rd in West Columbia with non-perishable food items to donate.

The food drive runs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Courtney is scheduled to appear at around 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 26.

James Jude Courtney “Michael Myers” of Halloween, Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends (Photo courtesy of Harvest Hope)

