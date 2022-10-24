SkyView
Halloween ‘Michael Myers’ actor partners with Midlands food bank

This image released by Universal Pictures shows horror character Michael Myers in a scene from...
This image released by Universal Pictures shows horror character Michael Myers in a scene from "Halloween Ends."(AP)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Harvest Hope Food Bank is getting a visit from a Halloween icon Wednesday. The organization said James Jude Courtney, who played the famed screen slasher Michael Myers in Halloween, Halloween Kills, and Halloween Ends is partnering with them.

Harvest Hope said Courtney’s partnership will help raise awareness of hunger in the community. Community members are encouraged to drop by KJs Market IGA at 2349 Augusta Rd in West Columbia with non-perishable food items to donate.

The food drive runs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Courtney is scheduled to appear at around 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 26.

James Jude Courtney “Michael Myers” of Halloween, Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends
James Jude Courtney “Michael Myers” of Halloween, Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends(Photo courtesy of Harvest Hope)

