Gamecocks kick off homecoming week

By Nevin Smith
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Gamecock Athletics is kicking off homecoming week Monday. UofSC and the Five Points Association are holding a briefing about the Paint the Town Garnet & Black Block Party at 11 a.m.

The block party is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 28 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. in Five Points at the corner of Harden St. and Saluda Ave.

The celebration includes students, alumni, fans, and community members and is open to the public. Live music will be featured from the winner of the campus Battle of the Bands competition and The Root Doctors. Games, guest appearances, sidewalk sales, and other specials are planned for this year’s party.

Speakers at Monday’s event include:

  • Heather McDonald, Five Points Association executive director
  • Daniel Rickenmann, Columbia Mayor
  • Juliana Tyndall, Homecoming President
  • Anna Edwards, Associate Vice President for Student Life
  • Ray Tanner, University of South Carolina Athletics Director
  • Wes Hickman, CEO of the UofSC Alumni Association
