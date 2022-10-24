Gamecocks kick off homecoming week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Gamecock Athletics is kicking off homecoming week Monday. UofSC and the Five Points Association are holding a briefing about the Paint the Town Garnet & Black Block Party at 11 a.m.

The block party is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 28 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. in Five Points at the corner of Harden St. and Saluda Ave.

The celebration includes students, alumni, fans, and community members and is open to the public. Live music will be featured from the winner of the campus Battle of the Bands competition and The Root Doctors. Games, guest appearances, sidewalk sales, and other specials are planned for this year’s party.

More information about the party can be found at the link here.

Speakers at Monday’s event include:

Heather McDonald, Five Points Association executive director

Daniel Rickenmann, Columbia Mayor

Juliana Tyndall, Homecoming President

Anna Edwards, Associate Vice President for Student Life

Ray Tanner, University of South Carolina Athletics Director

Wes Hickman, CEO of the UofSC Alumni Association

The party is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 28 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the corner of Harden St. and Saluda Ave. (UofSC)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.