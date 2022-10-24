FIRST ALERT- Warmer temperatures will stick around until the weekend, and we are watching new activity in the tropics .

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

wis (wis)

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

This week will feature daytime highs in the upper 70s

There is a slight chance of rain Wednesday as a front crosses the area

This weekend will feature more cloud cover and cooler temperatures.

There is a slight chance of rain on Halloween

We are watching two waves in the Atlantic that have a low chance of development

wis (wis)

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

High pressure will continue to be in control of our weather for Monday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s. Overnight lows will still be cool in the upper 40s to near 50.

Expect a few more clouds Tuesday afternoon as the moisture levels begin to increase. Skies will be partly cloudy with highs back into the upper 70s.

A weak cold front moves in Wednesday producing a slight chance for a few showers. Morning temperatures will start in the middle 50s and highs should reach the upper 70s under partly cloudy skies.

wis (wis)

Thursday sees high pressure build back over the Eastern half of the country, which clears out the clouds setting up mostly sunny skies again with highs in the upper 70s.

wis (wis)

Friday will be another nice day with lows in the 50s to start the day and highs topping out in the mid 70s under a mix of sun and clouds.

Latest models are slowing down the next frontal system so we might stay dry now on Saturday with highs in the mid 70s with partly sunny skies.

Rain chances increase next Sunday and Monday as another cold front swings through the region sparking off some much need shower activity.

In the tropics there’s an unorganized cluster of showers to the east of Bermuda that only has a 10% chance of development in the next 5 days. As it tracks to the west the area of showers should move over cooler ocean waters once it gets North of Bermuda limiting it’s chances for further development.

wis (wis)

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Monday: Another beautiful day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Tuesday: A pleasant start near 50 with highs topping out in the upper 70s as some clouds move back in.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for a few showers. Lows are in the upper 50s and highs should reach the upper 70s.

Thursday: Times of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 70s.

Friday: A mild start in the mid 50s warming into the middle 70s for the afternoon under partly sunny skies.

Saturday: Times of sun and clouds with temperatures topping out in the middle 70s.

Sunday: Chance for a few scattered showers otherwise mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 70s.

wis (wis)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.