SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Family charged in Swansea shooting, chased teens in vehicles

Jacob Edward Fuller (Left), 19, Christal Renee Wise-Fuller (Middle), 43, Raymond Louis Wise...
Jacob Edward Fuller (Left), 19, Christal Renee Wise-Fuller (Middle), 43, Raymond Louis Wise (Right), 44(Lexington County Detention Center)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SWANSEA, S.C. (WIS) - A teen, his mother, and his uncle are facing charges after a shooting injured two people Saturday.

Jacob Edward Fuller, 19, is charged with two counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, two counts of discharging a firearm into a vehicle, two counts of pointing and presenting a firearm, and one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Christal Renee Wise-Fuller, 43, is charged with two counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, and two counts of discharging a firearm into a vehicle.

Raymond Louis Wise, 44, is charged with two counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, two counts of discharging a firearm into a vehicle, one count of pointing and presenting a firearm, and one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Investigators said the incident on Oct. 22 started after what the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department described as “a back-and-forth” between groups of teenagers near the suspects’ homes on Bub Wise Rd.

Sheriff Jay Koon said, “Based on what investigators have pieced together through interviews, about a dozen minors showed up at Fuller’s home to support a friend who was rumored to be fighting Fuller.”

After the crowd gathered, investigators said Fuller and Wise fired into the air, scattering the teens.

Wise allegedly chased the teens in his vehicle. Fuller jumped into a truck driven by his mother. Koon said they pursued the group of teens for roughly 15 minutes in Swansea while firing shots at them.

Two people and three vehicles were hit by shotgun pellets. Koon shared both victims suffered minor injuries.

All three suspects were arrested Saturday night. They are being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a homicide in a Columbia apartment...
RCSD searching for answers after woman is found dead in apartment
Colie Dawkins
Father arrested in Newberry County, child dead after threats
Kershaw County suspect caught on stolen security camera breaking into safe
Kershaw County suspect caught on stolen security camera breaking into safe
South Carolina defensive back Darius Rush (28) celebrates an interception with linebacker Brad...
AP Top 25: LSU re-enters at No. 18 ahead of visit from ’Bama
South Carolina defensive back Darius Rush (28) celebrates an interception with linebacker Brad...
Gamecocks secure second SEC win with six-point victory over Texas A&M

Latest News

This image released by Universal Pictures shows horror character Michael Myers in a scene from...
Halloween ‘Michael Myers’ actor partners with Midlands food bank
From left: Clarence Brown and Jasmine Camp
Augusta mom, boyfriend get prison for punishing boy to death
The party is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 28 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the corner of Harden St....
Gamecocks kick off homecoming week
Police lights generic.
Officers discover man with gunshot to the head in Orangeburg