Family charged in Swansea shooting, chased teens in vehicles

SWANSEA, S.C. (WIS) - A teen, his mother, and his uncle are facing charges after a shooting injured two people Saturday.

Jacob Edward Fuller, 19, is charged with two counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, two counts of discharging a firearm into a vehicle, two counts of pointing and presenting a firearm, and one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Christal Renee Wise-Fuller, 43, is charged with two counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, and two counts of discharging a firearm into a vehicle.

Raymond Louis Wise, 44, is charged with two counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, two counts of discharging a firearm into a vehicle, one count of pointing and presenting a firearm, and one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Investigators said the incident on Oct. 22 started after what the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department described as “a back-and-forth” between groups of teenagers near the suspects’ homes on Bub Wise Rd.

Sheriff Jay Koon said, “Based on what investigators have pieced together through interviews, about a dozen minors showed up at Fuller’s home to support a friend who was rumored to be fighting Fuller.”

After the crowd gathered, investigators said Fuller and Wise fired into the air, scattering the teens.

Wise allegedly chased the teens in his vehicle. Fuller jumped into a truck driven by his mother. Koon said they pursued the group of teens for roughly 15 minutes in Swansea while firing shots at them.

Two people and three vehicles were hit by shotgun pellets. Koon shared both victims suffered minor injuries.

All three suspects were arrested Saturday night. They are being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.

