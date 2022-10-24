Early morning shooting leaves one dead, one injured in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An early morning shooting left one person dead and another injured Sunday.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said deputies responded to an apartment complex at around 3 a.m. in the 1800 block of Killian Lakes Dr on reports of a shooting.

Investigators found a man in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to the lower body. He was taken by EMS for treatment at an area hospital.

A second man was located, he was shot in the upper body. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Investigators said they believe it is an isolated incident. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to leave a tip with Crimestoppers.

