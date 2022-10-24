SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Early morning shooting leaves one dead, one injured in Columbia

File Photo
File Photo(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An early morning shooting left one person dead and another injured Sunday.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said deputies responded to an apartment complex at around 3 a.m. in the 1800 block of Killian Lakes Dr on reports of a shooting.

Investigators found a man in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to the lower body. He was taken by EMS for treatment at an area hospital.

A second man was located, he was shot in the upper body. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Investigators said they believe it is an isolated incident. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to leave a tip with Crimestoppers.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a homicide in a Columbia apartment...
RCSD searching for answers after woman is found dead in apartment
Colie Dawkins
Father arrested in Newberry County, child dead after threats
Kershaw County suspect caught on stolen security camera breaking into safe
Kershaw County suspect caught on stolen security camera breaking into safe
South Carolina defensive back Darius Rush (28) celebrates an interception with linebacker Brad...
AP Top 25: LSU re-enters at No. 18 ahead of visit from ’Bama
South Carolina defensive back Darius Rush (28) celebrates an interception with linebacker Brad...
Gamecocks secure second SEC win with six-point victory over Texas A&M

Latest News

Jacob Edward Fuller (Left), 19, Christal Renee Wise-Fuller (Middle), 43, Raymond Louis Wise...
Family charged in Swansea shooting, chased teens in vehicles
This image released by Universal Pictures shows horror character Michael Myers in a scene from...
Halloween ‘Michael Myers’ actor partners with Midlands food bank
From left: Clarence Brown and Jasmine Camp
Augusta mom, boyfriend get prison for punishing boy to death
The party is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 28 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the corner of Harden St....
Gamecocks kick off homecoming week