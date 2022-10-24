CPD responds to shooting on Nobility Drive.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department responded to a shooting at the 100 block of Nobility Drive shortly after noon on Oct. 24.

Investigators say a man was taken to a nearby hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers are working to identify whoever was involved and are asking anyone with information to call Crimestoppers.

#ColumbiaPDSC crime scene investigators collect evidence after a shooting shortly after 12PM - 100 block of Nobility Dr. A man was taken to a hospital w/what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries. Officers are working to ID the suspect (s) Call #Crimestoppers w/info. pic.twitter.com/KVoX0S4oeX — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) October 24, 2022

