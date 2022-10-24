SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

CPD responds to shooting on Nobility Drive

CPD responds to shooting on Nobility Drive.
CPD responds to shooting on Nobility Drive.(KCTV5 News)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department responded to a shooting at the 100 block of Nobility Drive shortly after noon on Oct. 24.

Investigators say a man was taken to a nearby hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers are working to identify whoever was involved and are asking anyone with information to call Crimestoppers.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colie Dawkins
Father arrested in Newberry County, child dead after threats
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a homicide in a Columbia apartment...
RCSD searching for answers after woman is found dead in apartment
Kershaw County suspect caught on stolen security camera breaking into safe
Kershaw County suspect caught on stolen security camera breaking into safe
Jacob Edward Fuller (Left), 19, Christal Renee Wise-Fuller (Middle), 43, Raymond Louis Wise...
Family charged in Swansea shooting, chased teens in vehicles
Police lights generic.
Officers discover man with gunshot to the head in Orangeburg

Latest News

wis
FIRST ALERT- Few isolated showers possible Wednesday Morning
SCDC food warehouse worker facing drug and contraband charges
SCDC food warehouse worker facing drug and contraband charges
File Photo
Early morning shooting leaves one dead, one injured in Columbia
Jacob Edward Fuller (Left), 19, Christal Renee Wise-Fuller (Middle), 43, Raymond Louis Wise...
Family charged in Swansea shooting, chased teens in vehicles