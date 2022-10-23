SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Winning numbers drawn for $580M Powerball jackpot

The Powerball jackpot reached $580 million ahead of Saturday night’s drawing.
The Powerball jackpot reached $580 million ahead of Saturday night’s drawing.(Source: CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Powerball jackpot reached $580 million ahead of Saturday night’s drawing.

The winning numbers are 19, 25, 48, 55, 60 and 18.

According to Powerball, this is the game’s 10th largest jackpot. The estimated cash value is about $278 million.

The jackpot was last won Aug. 3. There have been 33 drawings since then, but no one has matched all six numbers drawn.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a homicide in a Columbia apartment...
RCSD searching for answers after woman is found dead in apartment
FILE PHOTO
Gov. McMaster issues crackdown on bail bondsmen, cites ‘revolving door’ repeat offenders
Lexington County chicken fire
Chicken house destroyed in Lexington County fire, officials say
Clemson running back Phil Mafah (26) carries the ball in the first half during an NCAA college...
Klubnik steps in, leads No. 5 Clemson to 27-21 Homecoming win over Syracuse
RCSD is asking the community for help in identifying this man.
Investigators ask community for help to identify man in surveillance near Ridge View High School

Latest News

Officials in Tennessee say a skydiver died after an incident occurred during a high school...
Skydiver dies after incident during high school football pregame show
This satellite image taken at 10am ET and provided by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Roslyn...
Major Hurricane Roslyn heads for hit on Mexico’s coast
Migrants wait along a border wall on Aug. 23, 2022, after crossing from Mexico near Yuma, Ariz.
Illegal border crossings to US from Mexico hit annual high
Big Red Barn Retreat receives $25,000 grant from Truist Foundation to fund the Warrior PATHH...
Big Red Barn receives $25,000 grant from Truist Foundation for Warrior PATHH program