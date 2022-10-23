SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Gamecocks secure second SEC win with six-point victory over Texas A&M

South Carolina defensive back Darius Rush (28) celebrates an interception with linebacker Brad...
South Carolina defensive back Darius Rush (28) celebrates an interception with linebacker Brad Johnson (19) and defensive back Cam Smith (9) during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Texas A&M on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)(Artie Walker Jr. | AP)
By Julia Westerman
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Beamer Ball was in full effect from the opening kickoff in South Carolina’s 30-24 win over Texas A&M Saturday night. The Gamecocks move to 5-2 on the season and pick up their second conference win.

Xavier Legette got the ball rolling with a 100-yard kickoff return touchdown. South Carolina put points on the board within the first 14 seconds of gameplay. A fumble recovery, 23-yard field goal and a five-yard Christian Beal-Smith touchdown created a 17-point Gamecock lead after just 5:09.

South Carolina’s offense stalled out in the second quarter while the defense allowed two touchdowns. The Gamecocks held on to a three-point lead at the half.

Both teams scored touchdowns late in the third quarter to create another three-point lead, but South Carolina put it away with a score from MarShawn Lloyd late in the fourth.

Spencer Rattler finished 12-of-25 for 168 yards. Lloyd accounted for 18 carries for 92 yards and two touchdowns.

South Carolina hosts Missouri next Saturday for homecoming. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET on SEC Network.

A night of firsts for the Gamecocks who hold their first four-game win streak since 2013 and their first-ever win over Texas A&M.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Midlands colleges among most difficult to get into in SC
FILE PHOTO
Gov. McMaster issues crackdown on bail bondsmen, cites ‘revolving door’ repeat offenders
Respiratory Syncytial Virus overwhelms local hospitals
Respiratory Syncytial Virus overwhelms local hospitals
Pastor Marion Newton discussed the important of voting during his announcements.
Sumter pastor endorses candidates mid-service; raising questions about IRS status
Georgia officials said a lawn worker drowned after he fell into a home pool while wearing a...
Lawn worker falls into pool, drowns while weighed down with equipment

Latest News

Sumter vs St. James 2022
Sumter vs St. James 2022
Lower Richland vs Orangeburg-Wilkinson 2022
Lower Richland vs Orangeburg-Wilkinson 2022
Dutch Fork vs River Bluff 2022
Dutch Fork vs River Bluff 2022
Jim Hudson Football Friday Week Nine
Jim Hudson Football Friday Week Nine