Gamecocks secure second SEC win with six-point victory over Texas A&M

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Beamer Ball was in full effect from the opening kickoff in South Carolina’s 30-24 win over Texas A&M Saturday night. The Gamecocks move to 5-2 on the season and pick up their second conference win.

Xavier Legette got the ball rolling with a 100-yard kickoff return touchdown. South Carolina put points on the board within the first 14 seconds of gameplay. A fumble recovery, 23-yard field goal and a five-yard Christian Beal-Smith touchdown created a 17-point Gamecock lead after just 5:09.

South Carolina’s offense stalled out in the second quarter while the defense allowed two touchdowns. The Gamecocks held on to a three-point lead at the half.

Both teams scored touchdowns late in the third quarter to create another three-point lead, but South Carolina put it away with a score from MarShawn Lloyd late in the fourth.

Spencer Rattler finished 12-of-25 for 168 yards. Lloyd accounted for 18 carries for 92 yards and two touchdowns.

South Carolina hosts Missouri next Saturday for homecoming. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET on SEC Network.

A night of firsts for the Gamecocks who hold their first four-game win streak since 2013 and their first-ever win over Texas A&M.

