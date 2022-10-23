SkyView
FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Warm & Beautiful Day Today

By Adam Clark
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Skies are sunny and temperatures are warm for the last day of the State Fair, highs are in the upper 70s.

First Alert Headlines

  • Sunny skies today with upper 70s as high pressure dominates our weather.
  • Mid 40s tonight with clear skies.
  • Mid to upper 70s Monday and Tuesday.
  • A slight chance (20%) for showers returns Wednesday as a weak cold front pushes into the area.
  • Next best chance for widespread returns next weekend with a 30-40% chance.
  • In the tropics, we have a cluster of storms east of Bermuda that has a 20% chance of development.
First Alert Summary

Skies are sunny today with high temperatures reaching the upper 70s. Should be a great day as a ridge of high pressure builds over the area.

Tonight lows dip down into the mid 40s with clear skies.

High pressure continues to control our weather Monday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s. A beautiful day with lows overnight near 50.

Expect a few clouds Tuesday as the moisture increases a little. Skies are partly cloudy with lows near 50 and highs back into the upper 70s.

A weak cold front moves in Wednesday and that brings just a 20% chance of a few showers. Lows are in the upper 50s and highs temps reach the upper 70s. Skies are partly cloudy.

Thursday sees high pressure build over the region, which clears us up with sunny skies. Highs are in the upper 70s.

Skies become partly cloudy Friday as moisture increases, There’s a 30-40% chance of rain Saturday and Sunday as a low approaches from the west.

In the tropics there’s a cluster of showers east of Bermuda that has a 20% chance of development in the next 5 days. It’s tracking to the west at around 20mph but should move over cooler ocean waters once it gets North of Bermuda limiting it’s chances for further development.

Forecast Update

Today: Mostly sunny for the afternoon with temperatures in the mid 70s.

Monday: Lows in the upper 40s then warming to near 77 under mainly sunny skies.

Tuesday: Pleasant start in the low to mid 50s with highs topping out in the upper 70s as some clouds move back in.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Lows are in the upper 50s and highs should reach the upper 70s.

Thursday: Times of sun and clouds with highs in the lower 80s.

Friday: A mild start in the upper 50s then warm and humid with highs near 80s under partly sunny skies.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers. Highs are in the mid 70s.

