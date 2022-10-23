Big Red Barn receives $25,000 grant from Truist Foundation for Warrior PATHH program

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS) - The Big Red Barn Retreat received a $25,000 grant from Truist Foundation towards funding the Warrior PATHH program for Veterans and First Responders.

Approximately 40% of South Carolina’s veterans and first responders struggle with mental health challenges.

The program provides a seven-day residential peer-based training, followed by three months of dedicated support and daily training.

Officials say the PATHH training is founded on the concept of post-traumatic growth and is the only one to facilitate it.

South Carolina Regional President for Truist Mike Brenan says, “Truist’s purpose is to inspire and build better communities and our partners at The Big Red Barn Retreat share in that mission by delivering programming that addresses veterans and first responders’ mental health needs so they can lead mindful and fulfilling lives.”

An 18-month study revealed that participants who completed the program experienced a reduction in symptoms associated with post-traumatic stress including depression, insomnia, and anxiety.

