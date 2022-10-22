Soda City Live: Veteran of the week nomination and recognitions

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Do you know a veteran who deserves to be honored as South Carolina Veteran of the Year?

The South Carolina Department of Veteran’s Affairs is expanding the way it honors vets in the state with both quarterly and yearly recognitions.

WIS’ Greg Adeline sat down with officials as they explain how to nominate a veteran.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.