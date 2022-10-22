SkyView
Soda City Live: Veteran of the week nomination and recognitions

By Billie Jean Shaw
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Do you know a veteran who deserves to be honored as South Carolina Veteran of the Year?

The South Carolina Department of Veteran’s Affairs is expanding the way it honors vets in the state with both quarterly and yearly recognitions.

WIS’ Greg Adeline sat down with officials as they explain how to nominate a veteran.

