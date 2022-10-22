Soda City Live: Picture perfect murals

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This Friday for Soda City Spotlight, we are helping your Instagram pictures pop.

There are TONS of beautiful murals in the Midlands you can visit for that picture-perfect shot.

Vlogger and influencer Ken Walker joined Soda City Live’s Billie Jean Shaw to share the best murals in Columbia.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.