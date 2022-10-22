SkyView
Soda City Live: How to style your Halloween party

By Billie Jean Shaw
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We are ending our Spirit Week with tips on easy Halloween DIY decor.

Jennifer Martin, an event stylist and founder of Prix Fixe Party, a remote company based here in Columbia showed Billie Jean Shaw how to make your decor go from drag to fab!

Jennifer does styling and shoppable decor mood boards for weddings and events.

Connect with Jennifer on Instagram @prixfixepix and on her website at www.prixfixeparty.com.

