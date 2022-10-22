Soda City Live: Authentique beauties pageant

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - You should always wear confidence like a crown and a recent pageant winner is using her platform to teach young girls how to do just that.

Cherita Williams, Ms. South Carolina Plus America 2022-2023 is working to strengthen and empower young girls to embrace their inner beauty through the Authentique Beauties Pageant.

The organization recently just crowned its first “Miss Photogenic” for their first-ever event-- “Wonderland Tea with the Princesses.”

The Queen and Princess joined Billie Jean Shaw on Soda City Live to talk about the importance of her platform.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.