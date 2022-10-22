SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Rolls-Royce unveils its first electric car: Spectre

Rolls-Royce unveils its first electric car. It has two doors and is longer than a Cadillac Escalade. (Source: Rolls-Royce)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Rolls-Royce is ready to join the electric car market.

The British luxury car brand is starting production on a two-door fully electric Spectre next year.

The massive car is longer than a Cadillac Escalade and will offer a “starlight headliner” feature that fills the cabin with 5,800 “stars.”

According to the company, this Rolls-Royce will have the widest grille ever seen on one of its models but is the most aerodynamic yet.

The 557-horsepower car will be able to go from zero to 60 mph in about 4.4 seconds and drive about 260 miles before needing to recharge.

Rolls-Royce expects the first customer Spectre cars to be delivered in late 2023.

The brand says it will be fully electric by 2030.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia officials said a lawn worker drowned after he fell into a home pool while wearing a...
Lawn worker falls into pool, drowns while weighed down with equipment
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Midlands colleges among most difficult to get into in SC
Pastor Marion Newton discussed the important of voting during his announcements.
Sumter pastor endorses candidates mid-service; raising questions about IRS status
RCSD searching for man who stole medicine from grocery store
RCSD searching for man who stole medicine from grocery store
RCSD is asking the community for help in identifying this man.
Investigators ask community for help to identify man in surveillance near Ridge View High School

Latest News

During a pre-game performance, a skydiver was injured and died from his injuries, according to...
Skydiver dies during pregame show at high school football game
Two people were shot inside a Dallas hospital Saturday morning. It is reported the suspect is...
Two people shot inside Dallas hospital; suspect in custody
The Baton Rouge Police Department said nine people were shot just off Southern University's...
Police arrest 2 in connection to shooting near Southern University
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a homicide in a Columbia apartment...
RCSD searching for answers after woman is found dead in apartment