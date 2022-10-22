RCSD searching for answers after woman is found dead in apartment

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a homicide in a Columbia apartment complex.

Last night on Oct. 21 around 9 p.m., deputies responded to the 3400 block of Kay St in Columbia after receiving reports of a shooting.

When deputies arrived on the scene, a woman with a gunshot wound was found located inside an apartment.

Deputies found damage to the walls of the apartment. EMS pronounced the woman deceased at the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing and we will keep you updated as the story develops.

RCSD is asking anyone with information about this incident to submit a tip to CrimeStoppers.

