Rapid Shelter Columbia on track for November launch

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Rapid Shelter Columbia will launch in the capital city in less than two weeks.

It aims to use individual cabins made by the Washington-based company Pallet to tackle homelessness, which city leaders and law enforcement say is a growing issue in Columbia.

“It won’t solve every problem regarding homelessness, but hopefully it’s a new tool in the toolbox,” Columbia City Manager Teresa Wilson said.

In September, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department cleared out a homeless camp near Forest Drive that it said was contributing to a spike in crime in the area.

According to data from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development, the number of chronically unhoused people in Columbia has grown by almost twenty percent in the last decade.

The new shelter, which will be located at the site of the former Inclement Weather Center on Calhoun Street, will target this population.

It will include 50 individual cabins, similar to some types of tiny homes.

Wilson said Rapid Shelter Columbia is on track for its November 1 opening date.

Since the shelter was announced last month, new sidewalks, turf, and electrical boxes have been added to the campus.

The tiny homes are set to arrive next week.

According to Wilson, not all 50 homes will be occupied at the start, and it will be a phased rollout.

Newly-hired Director of Homeless Services Kameisha Heppard and Homeless Services Project Manager Mackin Wall and working with homeless providers to identify potential residents for the shelter.

“They both are Masters Social Work folks from the University of South Carolina, have had great job experiences in Columbia, they know Columbia, they know the population in Columbia, and they have made their life’s work working with the homeless population specifically,” Wilson said.

In addition to housing, this month the city approved a contract with the Salvation Army of the Midlands to provide three meals a day to those staying at Rapid Shelter Columbia.

“One of the core values of the Salvation Army is we want to be compassionate,” Major Mark Craddock, the Area Commander for the Salvation Army of the Midlands, said. “So when the city came and said ‘Hey, here’s what we need,’ we were very happy to come alongside our partners and say, ‘Absolutely we can do this.’”

The shelter will have other wraparound services, including substance use disorder treatment and mental health services, on a rotating basis.

“We want to be instrumental in transforming their lives and preparing them for success to move on to a place of permanent housing,” Wilson said.

Several positions are open on the city’s website for shift workers at Rapid Shelter Columbia.

Wilson said the reasons behind taking this new approach are twofold.

“The effort, investment that the city of Columbia is putting into this is genuinely out of concern for these individuals, but also for our citizenry at large,” she said. “We are hearing the citizens of Columbia loud and clear that some of the behaviors that are manifesting themselves on the porches of businesses or homes is just not to be tolerated.”

The congregate beds that currently exist on the campus will still be used for overflow purposes on nights when the temperatures drop below 40 degrees.

COMET will be providing transportation, just as it had for the Inclement Weather Center.

While Rapid Shelter Columbia will be open year-round, those beds will only be open through the end of March.

Wilson said the city is finalizing rules, guidelines, and dignity standards for the shelter, including establishing a timeline for how long people will be allowed to stay there. Those plans are expected to be completed next week.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.