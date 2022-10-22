SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Kershaw County suspect caught on stolen security camera breaking into safe

Kershaw County suspect caught on stolen security camera breaking into safe
Kershaw County suspect caught on stolen security camera breaking into safe(Kershaw County Sheriff's Office)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office says stolen security system footage ended up catching a theft suspect.

According to the sheriff’s office Facebook page, deputies were investigating a burglary involving a safe with multiple firearms inside when evidence led them to the suspect’s home.

The investigation led to a search warrant on the suspect’s residence. During the search, investigators located evidence from the burglary as well as a stolen video surveillance system from another crime.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia officials said a lawn worker drowned after he fell into a home pool while wearing a...
Lawn worker falls into pool, drowns while weighed down with equipment
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Midlands colleges among most difficult to get into in SC
Pastor Marion Newton discussed the important of voting during his announcements.
Sumter pastor endorses candidates mid-service; raising questions about IRS status
RCSD searching for man who stole medicine from grocery store
RCSD searching for man who stole medicine from grocery store
RCSD is asking the community for help in identifying this man.
Investigators ask community for help to identify man in surveillance near Ridge View High School

Latest News

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a homicide in a Columbia apartment...
RCSD searching for answers after woman is found dead in apartment
Lexington County chicken fire
Chicken house destroyed in Lexington County fire, officials say
Alex Murdaugh appeared Thursday morning in a Florence County courtroom as a judge weighed three...
Murdaugh uses public docs to sow doubt he killed wife, son
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Beautiful weekend for college football and the State Fair