Kershaw County suspect caught on stolen security camera breaking into safe

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office says stolen security system footage ended up catching a theft suspect.

According to the sheriff’s office Facebook page, deputies were investigating a burglary involving a safe with multiple firearms inside when evidence led them to the suspect’s home.

The investigation led to a search warrant on the suspect’s residence. During the search, investigators located evidence from the burglary as well as a stolen video surveillance system from another crime.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.