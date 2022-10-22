FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Beautiful weekend for college football and the State Fair

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After a cool start to the weekend with temperatures in the 30s and 40s we will have fantastic weather for Saturday and Sunday afternoon with lots of sunshine and highs in the middle 70s.

First Alert Headlines

Chilly Saturday morning with temperatures in the 30s & 40s, some patchy frost is possible.

Bright sunny skies Saturday afternoon with temperatures in the middle 70s, perfect for college football!

Sunday is looking just as nice with mainly sunny skies and highs in the middle 70s.

We stay dry Monday and Tuesday with a bit more clouds and temperatures pushing the upper 70s.

A slight chance (20%) for showers returns Wednesday through Friday as moisture builds back into the region.

In the tropics, we have an area east of Bermuda that has a 20% chance of development.

First Alert Summary

The trough that brought the cooler weather the past several days is breaking down as High pressure builds in for the weekend with an upper level ridge forming helping to warm up our temperatures.

Saturday afternoon temperatures will climb into the mid 70s under bright sunny skies. With a weak coastal low just off shore and high pressure over top of us that will increase our winds a little bit with a few gusts up to 15 to 20 mph. Still the forecast looks fantastic for all the college football games throughout the Midlands and the State Fair today.

Thanks to some clouds moving in tonight Sunday morning will not be as cold as lows will be in the 40s. By Sunday afternoon temperatures will warm into mid 70s with mainly sunny skies.

Monday is similar with upper 40s for lows and highs reaching the mid to upper 70s once again.

Upper 70s for Tuesday with a few more clouds as moisture and humidity increase across the Midlands.

There’s a slight chance for showers as the humidity continues to increase Wednesday. Low rain chances near 20% continues Thursday through Saturday for a couple stray showers each afternoon. The best chance for rain is 40% next Sunday.

In the tropics there’s an area east of Bermuda that has a 20% chance of development in the next 5 days. It’s tracking to the west at around 20-25mph but should move over cooler ocean waters once it gets North of Bermuda limiting it’s chances for further development.

Forecast Update

Saturday: Highs climbing into the mid 70s by the afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

Sunday: A cool start in the upper 40s then a mix of sunshine and clouds for the afternoon with temperatures in the mid 70s.

Monday: Lows in the upper 40s then warming to near 76 under mostly sunny skies.

Tuesday: Pleasant start in the low to mid 50s with highs topping out in the upper 70s as clouds move back in.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Lows are in the upper 50s and highs reach the upper 70s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Highs are in the low 80s.

Friday: Mild start in the upper 50s then partly cloudy in the afternoon with a slight chance for a stray shower. Highs in the upper 70s.

