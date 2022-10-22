Chicken house destroyed in Lexington County fire, officials say

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Fire Service responded to two structure fires on Friday night around 9:30 p.m.

The fire happened in the 1300 block of Raymond Circle. By the time crews arrived, the entire structure was already burning heavily.

Lexington County firefighters with the help of Batesburg-Leesville Fire managed to get the fire under control and no injuries were reported but the building was a total loss.

The chicken house on the property was fully involved upon the firefighters arrival.

