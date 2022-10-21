SkyView
West Columbia man charged in child sex abuse case

Lexington County deputies have arrested a man accused of sexually abusing a teen for more than...
Lexington County deputies have arrested a man accused of sexually abusing a teen for more than two years.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County deputies have arrested a man accused of sexually abusing a teen for more than two years.

According to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, Michael Paul Keech, 41, is charged with three second-degree counts and one third-degree count of criminal sexual conduct.

“Our investigation started after a family member of the alleged victim reported signs of the abuse to us,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Our work on the case included gathering evidence from the alleged victim’s home and interviewing him.”

The minor told deputies there have been several sexual encounters with Keech dating back to July 2019 and as recent as February 2022, according to Sheriff Koon.

“Keech has previously held positions of trust and authority,” Koon said. “We haven’t ruled out the possibility of more people stepping forward with similar stories of abuse.

Keech was arrested by deputies on Thursday and is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.

“We encourage anyone with information about Keech that could be helpful to us as we move forward on this case to share it with us. We want to make sure we’re doing right by anyone who’s been involved in something against their will.”

