Walk for Life and Famously Hot Pink Half Marathon and 5k returns for 2022 this weekend

breast cancer ribbon
breast cancer ribbon(MGN)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The 2022 Walk for Life and Famously Hot Pink Half Marathon and 5k is taking place this weekend.

On Saturday, Oct. 22 runners will gather at Segra Park for an in-person 5k run that kicks off at 8:30 a.m. The walk starts at 8:35 a.m. or they can run virtually through the end of Oct.

The run has helped Prima Health Midlands Foundation in the fight against breast cancer for the last 32 years. It has raises over $11.3 million in support of the Prisma Health Breast Center in Columbia.

For more information about the run and registration, click the link here.

