SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Virtual 5k and scholarship running in honor of Mother Emanuel church shooting victim

Sharonda Coleman-Singleton
Sharonda Coleman-Singleton(Chris Singleton)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This Saturday a memorial virtual 5k is being run in honor of Sharonda Coleman-Singleton.

Singleton was a victim of the attack on the Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston in 2015. In memory of her contribution as a Speech-Language Pathologist, and track and field coach a scholarship was founded. The fund was established in 2016.

RELATED COVERAGE

7 Years Later: Mother Emanuel Church kicks off weekend remembrance, national Bible study

It is $1000 and is a merit-based scholarship awarded to a minority student by the SCSHA Foundation’s Application Review Committee.

More information about the run and scholarship can be found at the link here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jermaine Knox was shot to death in front of his players in College Hill Tuesday night.
Youth football coach shot dead in front of players
crime scene tape generic
SC makes list of states with highest rates of violent crime
Nicholas Kelleher, 17
RCSD find teen missing since Monday
Tax incentive approved for mall development
Residents react to potential developments coming to Richland Mall Property
Mississippi State University confirmed the death of freshman student-athlete Samuel Westmoreland.
Freshman football player found dead days before his birthday: ‘We are heartbroken’

Latest News

Deveon Gibbs, 28
Irmo bank robbery suspect arrested in Texas
Furry Friend Friday: Percy
breast cancer ribbon
Walk for Life and Famously Hot Pink Half Marathon and 5k returns for 2022 this weekend
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey runs against the Los Angeles Rams during the...
49ers acquire RB Christian McCaffrey from Panthers