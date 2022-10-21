Virtual 5k and scholarship running in honor of Mother Emanuel church shooting victim

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This Saturday a memorial virtual 5k is being run in honor of Sharonda Coleman-Singleton.

Singleton was a victim of the attack on the Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston in 2015. In memory of her contribution as a Speech-Language Pathologist, and track and field coach a scholarship was founded. The fund was established in 2016.

It is $1000 and is a merit-based scholarship awarded to a minority student by the SCSHA Foundation’s Application Review Committee.

More information about the run and scholarship can be found at the link here.

